South Wales Police are appealing for information about Alexandra Edwards who has been reported missing. 

Alexandra ‘Allie’ Edwards has been missing from home in Porthcawl since 5.15pm yesterday on July 23.  

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and cycling shorts.  

If you have any information contact South Wales Police with the reference number 245399. 

You can contact South Wales Police using live chat, online or by calling 101.