In 2016, 26-year-old father Adam Phillip Michael Millett died following a two-vehicle crash in Blaenavon.

Adam was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff following the collision, but later died.

Adam and flowers paying tribute to him after he died (Image: File)

He was a much-loved father and after he died the community came together to organise several events and fundraisers.

In 2017, a car cruise was organised by his brother on the day that would have been his 27th birthday.

The same year, the family organised an elf-run fundraiser which raised more than £8,000 for the Welsh Air Ambulance.

His family have been fundraising since Adam died and in total, they have raised around £40,000.

This coming September it will be eight years since Adam died and his daughter is doing her very own fundraiser.

Adam and his daughter Amelia Millet (Image: Adam's family)

Amelia, 12, of Aberyschan, decided off her own back that she wanted to do something in the memory of her dad.

She plans to walk up Pen y Fan and has set up a GoFundMe page all by herself to raise money for the Welsh Air Ambulance.

On the GoFundMe page, she said: “Hi my name is Amelia I’m twelve years old, I am going to walk pen-y-fan mountain in memory of my dad.

“I am going to be raising money for the Wales air ambulance charity to help save lives, please donate to help me along my journey and reach my money target.”

Her GoFundMe page has already raised £460 of her £250 target, but the family said they would love to reach £1000 - you can donate here.

Amelia’s mum, Tiffany Adams, said: “It was Amelia’s choice to do it and when she sets her mind to do something she does it."

Adam's friends and family will be joining her in walking up Pen y Fan next month in his memory.

“Everyone knew Adam, he had a lot of friends and they still come and support us,” she said.

This includes Amelia's 11-year-old cousin, Lillie-Mae Millet, who joined her to see the landing of a Welsh Air Ambulance a few years ago.

Amelia and her cousin Lillie-Mae Millet next to a Welsh Air Ambulance a few years ago (on the left) and today (on the right) (Image: Newsquest/Adam's family)

Amelia is a talented artist with dreams of going on to become an architect or an interior designer.

Her dad was also creative - he used to love making things with Lego including cars.

“He was a car fanatic. His life was his car. He would go to the circuit racing and took Amelia with him a couple of times,” said Amelia’s mum.

Adam's brother, Tomos Millett, is also fundraising for the Welsh Air Ambulance by running the Cardiff Half Marathon with his partner - you can donate here.

The Welsh Air Ambulance is a charity-based ambulance service that provides free life-saving emergency medical service.

The Welsh Air Ambulance needs to raise £11.2 million every year to keep flying – you can donate directly here.