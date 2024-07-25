The workshop, hosted on July 13 at St John's Baptist Church, was part of the 'As One' campaign, an initiative launched by the National Youth Orchestra (NYO) marking 10 years of their 'Inspire' programme.

It was completely free to participants and the programme is aimed at young musicians of Grade 6 level and above.

The intent behind this campaign is to break down the hurdles that prevent aspiring musicians from benefiting from orchestral experiences with their peers.

Members of the NYO have the opportunity to influence the younger generations who may have an interest in pursuing music during these visits.

A collaboration between NYO, schools, and music hubs has also been established.

The aim of this coalition is to nominate teens for a chance to perform with the orchestra at the BBC Proms.

Getting selected for this prestigious event is nothing short of a significant accomplishment.

Teenagers who participated in the workshop had a rare chance to learn the joys of live performances.

Taran, one of the National Youth Orchestra members from Neath, enjoyed the Newport workshop (Image: National Youth Orchestra)

NYO members joined in the fun themselves as they played at primary schools in their hometowns.

The event in Newport saw the church serve as a music hub for the day, with no religious undertone.

However, the goal of these activities extends far beyond education and entertainment.

The event aimed to encourage more children in Newport to engage in music.

The organisers hope that participants will grow up to inspire the upcoming generations of young musicians.

The workshop pulled in a crowd of 50 people, while 70 people attended the concert.

One of the orchestra members, Taran, a clarinettist from Neath, shared his views.

He said: "We went to Newport to perform side-by-side with local musicians.

"It was so interesting to see the range of instruments and inspire someone who was genuinely interested. They cared and it was really nice to have that interaction."

He added: "There's something so magical about the musical community, getting to meet so many different people.

"So many opportunities spiral from people, that's where opportunities come from".