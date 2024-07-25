The Sharon Higgins Academy of Dance, based in Somerton, Newport, had been selected to perform at Euro Disney with 39 performers in August of this year, and had beaten off numerous competition during the audition process.

Sharon Higgins first opened her dance school in 1992, and has described the opportunity to perform at Euro Disney as a "dream" for many of her students, who have worked hard to ensure their songs and routines were ready for performing.

The 39 dancers who are hoping to perform at Euro Disney this August (Image: Supplied) However, last Friday, she was given some awful news. The travel agent they had booked their flights with, Class Talent Limited, had gone into sudden liquidation.

After several anxious days waiting for news, she was informed that, because her payments had not been forwarded to the relevant vendors by Class Talent Ltd, the majority of their money had been lost.

However, on Monday, Euro Disney got in touch with Sharon to inform her they would be taking on the booking under their name, and clearing any outstanding payments themselves.

Sharon said: "The relief when I got that call was just unbelievable. I think we're all still in a bit of a state of shock.

"We got the original email about the booking on Wednesday, and then got this call on Monday, so it's been nearly a week of a rollercoaster of emotions!"

Following this good news, the academy are pressing ahead with plans to fundraise, including a one-night-only musical theatre celebration performance, with any money raised now going to a variety of charities.

The Sharon Higgins Academy of Dance are putting on a one-night-only musical extravaganza to raise funds for their Euro Disney trip (Image: Supplied) Just for the sheer camaraderie and sentiment alone, the night aptly named “The Show Must Go On” is one not to be missed.

It will feature all of those famous musical theatre numbers many of us know and love from shows such as “Les Misérables”, “Miss Saigon”, “Hamilton”, “Titanic”, “Grease” and “Phantom of the Opera” to name a few.

If you’re a musical theatre fan, there will certainly be a song or two you’ll be quietly singing along to from the auditorium.

In less than 24 hours, fundraising champion and parent Emily Tulloch had secured a venue, sound and lighting, compere and a host of performers from theatre groups across South Wales and beyond.

Sharon added: "We're still going ahead with the event as it all happened so quickly, and everyone is still really happy to be involved.

"The outpouring of help we had when the tragedy struck just amazing. People from all over the place were offering to help - including from the West End.

"It was horrible to have to tell the children they couldn't go, but we promised them we would fight it.

"Now suddenly we could tell them we're going and we're all really excited."

Performers at the event include musical theatre legend Anthony Stuart-Lloyd, Matthew Hunt and his 10 piece band, Centrestage Cymru, Forget-Me-Not Productions, Glass Ceiling Theatre and, of course the Academy students themselves.

Sharon Higgins has described the opportunity to perform at Euro Disney as a dream and a once in a lifetime chance for her dancers (Image: Supplied)For more information or to book tickets for “The Show Must Go On”, visit the Dolman Theatre website.