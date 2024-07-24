The survey by BMA Cymru Wales, conducted in April, revealed that 91 per cent of GPs are routinely unable to meet patient demand due to unsustainably high workloads affecting appointment availability.

In addition, 87 per cent fear this is impacting patient safety following the closure of 100 surgeries since 2012.

With 100 fewer surgeries for patients to turn to, GPs now see up to 35 per cent more patients each, causing unsustainably high workloads and burnout.

Unsurprisingly, this is resulting in an exodus of experienced GPs, with over half (53 per cent) of GP partners planning their exit in the next three years and almost a third (31 per cent) of salaried GPs intending to work less than full-time.

Only 6.1 per cent of the NHS Wales budget is invested directly into General Medical Services (services provided by GPs), a reduction from 2005/06, when it was at 8.7 per cent.

That’s why BMA Cymru Wales is calling on the Welsh Government for an urgent rescue package for general practice as part of its Save Our Surgeries campaign.

This includes seeking a fairer portion of the NHS budget, safeguards to protect patient and GP safety with a national maximum standard of patients per day, a workforce strategy to improve the retention and recruitment of GPs and measures to address staff wellbeing.

The calls have been backed by 704 GPs who have signed a letter to the cabinet secretary for health and social care asking for immediate action to save general practice from collapse.

Dr Peter Saul

Discussing the campaign, Wrexham GP, Dr Peter Saul said: "Practice is very busy, IT problems have complicated things in recent weeks. It should be fairly quiet in July but it doesn't feel like that.

"GPs in Wales have been campaigning to increase resources for many years. The share for primary care has gone down in recent years, with more going to hospitals.

"You can't expect to deliver more if you're given a smaller piece of the cake.

"The NHS is a mess in Wales and because everywhere is under pressure, you start putting up barriers, it's a normal human response, whether that be restricting appointments or limiting access to them.

"If you're putting up barriers, then it means patients are getting caught between services."

Dr Gareth Oelmann, chair of GPC Wales, added: “GPs from across Wales have shared their experiences with me, and we are all united in our fears about the future of general practice. GPs have told me about the impact on their own health and wellbeing and their huge concerns for their patients. It’s heartbreaking.

“With 95 per cent of GP respondents to the survey telling us they feel negatively about the future of the service and some only giving it a year to survive, inaction is not an option.

“I’m afraid without a fairer portion of NHS funding, the situation is grave, and if general practice fails, the rest of the NHS will follow.

“Our patients are already seeking private healthcare because of the huge waiting lists in secondary care and we’re seeing this trend in primary care. Without immediate action, this inequity will only deepen, impacting on the most vulnerable in our communities.

MOST READ:

“We know that if general practice was given a fairer portion of NHS funding for the wide-ranging portfolio of services we provide, the NHS in Wales would have a far greater chance of success, and most importantly, benefit patients overall.

“We’re asking for a rescue package to prevent further practices from closing their doors”.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “General practice plays an incredibly important role in the health service and is highly valued by the public and by us.

“We recognise the pressure GPs face and have heard the strength of feeling from the Save our Surgeries campaign. We are investing in new ways for people to access primary care services, including community pharmacy and the 111 helpline, to help relieve some of that pressure.

“Our investment in GP services has been increasing year on year – we invested an extra £20m last year, on top of £12m over three years to support practices to improve access to services.”