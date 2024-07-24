Abercarn Post Office has been forced to close due to the sudden death of the 'beloved' postmistress.

Alison Williams has been described as a "dedicated postmistress", who had served the people of Abercarn since September 1995.

She had helped the branch stay open during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, ensuring that vital services were still able to be provided to the community.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Sadly the Postmistress for Abercarn has passed away and the Post Office is temporarily closed until further notice. Alison Williams was a dedicated Postmistress.

"Alison loyally served the people of Abercan since September 1995 and the branch remained open throughout the pandemic to maintain vital services to this community.

“Currently the nearest branches are Newbridge, Crumlin and Risca.”

Newbridge Post Office recently re-opened to the public last Monday at a new location at the Premier Store on Greenfield, and the company have confirmed an official opening will be taking place soon.

Newbridge Post Office is open 9am to 5.30pm on Monday to Friday, and 9am to 1pm on Saturday.

Crumlin Post Office is open 7am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 9pm Sunday on Main Street in Crumlin Square.

Risca Post Office is open 7.30am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and 8.30am to 9pm Sunday at 45 Tredegar Street in Risca.