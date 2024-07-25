AARON JOHN, 21, of Cardiff Road, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis on October 16, 2023.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

NATHAN WILLIAMS, 31, of Twyn Star, Dukestown, Tredegar must pay £2,515 in fines, compensation and costs after he pleaded guilty to assaulting PC Connor David, assault by beating and causing damage to a glass panel of a door at a Wetherspoon’s pub on December 20, 2023.

DANIEL WHITTAKER, 44, of Croeso Square, Blackwood was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted a public order offence on April 22.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and he was made the subject of a three-year restraining order.

KELLY HOWELLS, 41, of Lilleshall Street, Newport must pay £1,179 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proved in his absence that he failed to comply with a requirement not to consume/surrender alcohol on April 4.

CALLUM EDWARDS, 18, of Glanffrwd Avenue, Ebbw Vale must pay £110 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements.

SHANNON CLARKE, 25, of Trenant, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the A465 in Brynmawr on December 30, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NEIL BURT, 61, of Dan Y Graig Road, Risca was banned from driving for 14 days after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on July 1, 2023.

He must pay £357 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AMANDA LAWRENCE, 48, of Cidermill Close, Thornwell, Chepstow must pay £498 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 75mph in a 50mph zone on the A48 on December 23, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

EMMA HACKESON, 33, of Drysiog Street, Ebbw Vale must pay £265 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool last New Year’s Eve.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LISA YASMIN LOUISE CASE, 40, of Heron Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £80 in a fine and costs after she admitted failing to comply with community order requirements.

PHILIP EDWARDS, 38, of Evelyn Street, Abertillery must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire last New Year’s Eve.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LOUIS DAVID BANKS, 38, of Hill Crest, Brynmawr must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance at Roundhouse Close, Nantyglo on January 5.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KURTIS PATRICK BAINES, 29, of The Crescent, Bedwas, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance Waun Draw on January 4.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.