Gwent Police were called to a report of a crash on the A472 in Ystrad Mynach at just before 7am on Sunday, July 21.

The officers were joined at the scene by paramedic colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

According to the police, the crash involved an off-road bike.

The rider, a 31-year-old man from nearby Nelson was taken to hospital with injuries that could be life-changing.

