Gwent Police received a report of a crash on the A449 near the Coldra at around 1.30pm on Saturday, July 20.

Officers attended the scene along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and confirmed that the crash involved one vehicle, a silver car.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Monmouth, has been reported to court after failing to provide an evidential sample for analysis.

