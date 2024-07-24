Utilising its knowledge of manufacturing processes in advanced electronics, Axiom will power Switchee’s mission to improve the quality of life of people living in social housing, through SMART technology that enables more sustainable living.

This partnership between two innovative UK-based firms will draw on Axiom’s skilled workforce to manufacture devices that bring a demonstrable benefit to households across the UK.

Combining Axiom’s unsurpassed levels of quality and reliability with Switchee’s cutting-edge, internet-connected technology and online platform, will empower housing providers to make more informed decisions, save energy, and optimise property performance, transforming the management and delivery of services.

Working with Axiom will enable Switchee to deploy its devices at greater speed and scale without compromising on the quality of service it is known for. With more housing across the UK installed with a Switchee device, providers will be in a stronger position to identify early signs of hazards, like mould, and act quickly to ensure their residents are living in healthy homes.

Axiom’s responsibilities will extend beyond the design of bespoke manufacture and test solutions and printed circuit board assembly, providing a full turnkey solution to ensure complete boxed products are delivered to market on time with guaranteed levels of reliability.

Rated throughout the industry as being a high reliability manufacturer, Axiom are accredited to the rigorous NADCAP aerospace standards.

It’s position within the top 35 per cent of UK companies with an EcoVadis rating reflects the company’s commitment to sustainable business practices that support its local environment and community. This aligns with Switchee’s own commitment to use the power of data to do good, always in a sustainable manner.

Axiom’s managing director Chris Nye said: “The opportunity to engage with Switchee to develop, design and manufacture technology in Britain that has such an important social impact is an absolute privilege.

“It was immediately apparent that our companies’ core values and commitment to quality and assurance aligned, and it’s an honour to be trusted to help deliver the vital work that Switchee undertakes to improve the lives of people in communities across the UK.”

Tom Robins, chief executive of Switchee, said: “We will never compromise on the performance of our Switchee devices, which is why I am delighted to be partnering with Axiom. Drawing on Axiom’s reputation and expertise will ensure that as we grow, we continue to provide the high-quality service that social housing providers and residents have come to expect from Switchee.

“This partnership is an important milestone that will help Switchee meet its ambition to be installed in even more homes and continue to deliver real benefits for households across the UK.”