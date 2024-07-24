A man was arrested after a vehicle led police on a pursuit across Torfaen and Newport before he tried his luck on foot, said Gwent Police.
The 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion dangerous driving and failing to stop, drug driving and numerous violence offences, said Gwent Police in the X (formerly Twitter) post, on July 23.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police confirmed he has since been released under investigation.
