A man was arrested after a vehicle led police on a pursuit across Torfaen and Newport before he tried his luck on foot, said Gwent Police.

The 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion dangerous driving and failing to stop, drug driving and numerous violence offences, said Gwent Police in the X (formerly Twitter) post, on July 23.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police confirmed he has since been released under investigation.  

 

 