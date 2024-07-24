The firm has secured the services of experienced former international chief financial officer, Mike Gahan, who will be closely monitoring the company’s commercial performance.

Mr Gahan is an experienced finance man and private equity investor who had a successful career in finance and mergers and acquisitions.

He served as chief financial officer for several profitable businesses both in the UK and overseas.

Recently, he has been running his own Gwent-based property development business and building his bespoke rural family home, alongside engaging in business angel investing and mentoring ambitious business owners.

He will be a part-time commercial director with Secureit.

Mr Gahan said: "“I have used Secureit on a number of personal and business projects and found the owner Philip Popham and the team to be great people to work with. When Philip came forward and asked for my help to grow the business, I was happy to get involved as I could see the enormous potential for this quality operation to expand.

“My main role is to ensure the business has a solid platform for sustainable profitable growth and that we can truly deliver the best service to our customers, while advising Philip and the management team on how to grow and expand successfully.

“I want the company to grow to be the largest fire and security solutions provider in south Wales.

“Within the next five years I would like to see the company expand to become not only the largest fire prevention, CCTV, monitoring and security installations provider in the region, but to also be recognised as a significant national service provider.”