Liberty Harman was 19 when she assaulted Craig Evans at the Valley Tavern in Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

The alcohol-fuelled violence was captured on the pub’s CCTV and played by prosecutor Matthew Comer during the defendant’s sentencing hearing at Newport Crown Court.

The teenager was being aggressive to Mr Evans and “in his face” before she struck him while he was sitting down.

He needed to have the top of his head glued after going to hospital for treatment.

Judge Eugene Egan blasted Gwent Police for taking two years to bring such an “uncomplicated” case to court.

He called the delay “outrageous” and dismissed their excuses that such slow progress was due to a change of the officer in the case and problems contacting the victim.

“It’s not a good advert for the criminal justice system,” he added.

It was yet another stain on the force’s reputation after similar recent inexplicable delays in bringing straightforward cases to court.

Only last week, a Caldicot drug dealer walked free from court after it took Gwent Police two years to charge him despite being caught red-handed.

Harman, now 21, of Bedwellty Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

The defendant, represented by Kevin Seal, is unemployed but looking for work, it was said in mitigation.

The court also heard that she has no previous convictions and her ambition of being a carer is in tatters as a result of this conviction.

Judge Egan told Harman: “It is a sad reflection that this case took two years to get to court.

“The CCTV footage shows that you were in the victim’s face for some time.

“You were animated and aggressive whilst he was sitting down.

“He was offering no violence whatsoever.

“You brought the bottle crashing down onto the top of his head.”

He said that because of her previous clean character and the “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” he was prepared not to send her straight to prison.

Harman was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months.

The defendant must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Judge Egan ordered her to pay Mr Evans a token compensation amount of £300, adding: “This is but a fraction of what he could get if he sued you in the civil court.”