Father-of-three Trevor Seivwright, passed away at 63 from cancer, though the family has said he didn't tell many people he was suffering from the disease.

A member of the family said: "Only a few of us actually knew the full extent that he had the cancer and how it was going. He only told his closest people because he liked socialising and didn't want to be treated differently."

Trevor was a drummer with Bristol-based band, 'Black Roots' throughout the early to mid 1980s and beloved community member in Newport. The announcement of his passing has drawn tributes far and wide from those that knew him and has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Trevor was one of 16 children and left a mark on many in the community, being labelled a 'stolen soul' who was taken too soon.

Trevor's family members have said:

"Trevor was known to everyone as the almighty Lickshot, that's what we used to call him."

"He was a legend who was like a superstar too. When he walked in the room, he'd just make you laugh."

Speaking of Trevor's passing, the family said, "there'll be a big void that no one will be able to fill. He will be loved always and greatly missed."

Benji Webbe, lead singer of alternative rock band, Skindred, has known Trevor Seivwright since he was 11.

Fellow musician Mr Webbe describes the time he and Trevor met, when Mr Webbe was 11-years-old.

He said: "I remember I was a kid at that time and I was listening to punk rock music on a Sunday, as loud as I could, and in comes this guy with dreadlocks and a beautiful smile.

"And he just lit up the room. He started talking about the band and asked 'Is this the Sex Pistols?' I was really surprised that another black guy knew what the Sex Pistols were about."

Mr Webbe said that their shared love for punk rock music began their decades-old friendship and allowed Benji Webbe the space to love the music that they loved without compromise, occupying a space that he didn't know existed.

He credits Trevor for where he is today, saying "I was blown away and very happy that there was someone like me who was into punk rock music.

"He then asked me if he could borrow the album, 'I’ll bring it back next week, honest' he said.. and he did. That was the 1st time I met Trevor Seivwright.

"I’d say that this was the most liberating moments in my childhood musically & swear it was this that set me on the path you find me on know making the unity sound music that Skindred is known for."

He paid tribute to Trevor with a poem on his social media page, which encompassed how much Trevor meant to him as a long-time friend.

Sammy Nasser, another long-time friend of Trevor's, has described Trevor as "a friend to many, and an enemy to nobody."

Mr Nasser added: "The guy was full of life, a happy-go-lucky guy, even days before he passed away. We knew he was ill but we never knew he was gonna go."

Bandmate and friend to Trevor, Jabulani Ngozi, 70, said that while his passing was sad, "we understand how life works".

Mr Ngozi was a member of 'Black Roots' with Trevor Seivwright since the 1980s and described him as a likeable and kind-hearted person, who loved music so much that he was described as a 'music-alcoholic' due to his love for the arts.

Trevor's family and his friends have attested that while he has gone from this Earth, his spiriti lives on and he will always be remembered as the smiling, happy and warm character that he was.