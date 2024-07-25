Santander on Commercial Street in Newport has reopened on Wednesday after a three-week refurbishment.

The bank closed on Thursday, July 4, and has reopened on Wednesday, July 24.

The branch was among those to see its opening hours cut in April 2022, that have seen the hours change to close at 3pm on weekdays instead of 4.30pm.

The bank had said in a notice on the branch's window that they were making some "important improvements" during the refurbishment.

Among the changes include new cashpoints and management desks.

Customers were encouraged to use online and mobile banking for support during the period of closure for the refurbishment.

Given that some customers may not have access to or feel comfortable using online banking systems, Santander also advised customers of alternative branches, including Cwmbran, Blackwood and Abergavenny.

The news of the refurbishment was posted on the Facebook group on July 15, with the company posting a notification in the window.

The refurbishment has come five years after it was announced that Santander would be closing more than 100 branches across the UK, including six in Wales.