There have been a number of changing rules and regulations at airports over recent months, with many rules varying depending on where you are flying from.

One of the most important steps before boarding your flight is making sure that all of your items are packed correctly, in accordance with airport guidelines.

Researchers from Haypp, collected some of the most commonly confused packing rules that Brits frequently get wrong and could even lead to missed flights.

Vapes

Vape devices and e-cigarettes should be packed in carry-on luggage only, with a maximum of 20 batteries. Refills and e-liquids must also be kept in hand luggage with a maximum bottle size of 100ml.

Both of these items need to be packed in your hand luggage, not in your checked in baggage due to the lithium batteries inside the vape.

Airport security can confiscate the items and you might be called back to open and check your luggage.

Electrical devices

Any large electrical items, such as laptops or hairdryers, have to be removed from hand luggage and placed in a separate screening tray.

However, if you’re flying to the USA, you must also make sure that any electrical devices are charged and can be switched on upon request.

Foods

Contrary to popular belief, you can bring your own food to the airport. Solid food like sandwiches and snacks are allowed. Some foods that are spreadable like jam or hummus are not allowed as they count towards your liquid allowance, but most other foods are ok.

Depending on your destination you may have to eat or discard any uneaten foods before you land due to customs regulations, but if it’s to eat on the plane you’re good to go!

Hair dye

While many people will plan to get their hair done before a holiday, some brits might want an extremely fresh colour as soon as they land.

However, hair dye is in fact banned from aircraft as it contains dangerous chemicals - so make sure to get those salon appointments early!

Liquids

There are new rules in place at some UK airports, including Birmingham Airport, Bristol Airport, Teesside Airport, London City Airport, Aberdeen Airport and Leeds Bradford Airport.

At these airports, holidaymakers do not have to remove electronic items or liquids from their bags at security gates. Liquid allowances will also increase from 100ml to two litres, so there should be no more fumbling at the security line.

Milk or water is also allowed through security at all airports if you’re travelling with children under three, so there’s no need to worry about feeding youngsters mid-flight.