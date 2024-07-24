The Canadian singer has not performed live since she was diagnosed with the rare Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

In 2021, Dion cancelled her Las Vegas residency due to health concerns before revealing her SPS diagnosis in December 2022 and cancelling her Courage World Tour.

She recently premiered a documentary about her life and living with SPS called 'I Am: Celine Dion' where she opened up about coming to terms with the condition and how it affects her life.

Now, it's rumoured Dion will make her grand return in Paris for the Olympics after it was reported that she arrived in the French capital ahead of the Games along with US singer Lady Gaga.

Although those close to organising the ceremony have kept quiet about rumours of Dion, French President Emmanuel Macron says he would be “immensely happy” if the singer appeared.

Sharing: "I will not reveal anything, what (Paris Olympics artistic director) Thomas Jolly and all his teams have prepared. There is also a surprise.”

Stiff Person Syndrome affects people, mainly in their 40s to 60s, with persistent spasms in their lower limbs and torso, according to University College London.

The main symptoms of SPS are muscle stiffening and spasming. Periods of muscle spasming can be triggered by environmental stimuli like loud noises and can calm down once the stimulus has gone.

Some people with SPS have other autoimmune diseases such as type one diabetes, vitiligo and pernicious anaemia.

There is no cure for SPS, but there are ways for the disease to be treated, including through the use of muscle sedatives and relaxants.

Physical and occupational therapy is also a treatment route for people with SPS.