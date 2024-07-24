Gwent Police has issued an appeal, calling on witnesses to an incident that took place at around 5pm on Tuesday, July 23, to come forward. The two-vehicle crash on the A48 at Castleton near Coedkernew in Newport left multiple people injured.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists who saw a white transit van and a black Land Rover Discovery travelling along Charles Street, Newport, at around 4.40pm, then on to School Lane, Bell Vue Lane and Cardiff Road, to contact us."

The crash happened on the A48 at Castleton near Coedkernew in Newport. (Image: Google Maps)

Officers attended, along with the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The crash, involving a black Land Rover Discovery and a white transit van, resulted in three people being taken to hospital for treatment, however the force confirmed their injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

Dashcam, CCTV or Ring doorbell footage from the area between 4.35pm and 5pm on Tuesday can be sent to the force as well, which could help with their ongoing investigations.

Those with more information are urged to contact the police force via their website, by calling 101 or sending a direct message on their social media channels, quoting log reference 2400245497.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

The road was closed following the crash at around 5pm, affecting bus routes and motorist journeys. The road was confirmed to have reopened at 7.38am on Wednesday, July 24.