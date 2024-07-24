South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Live: homes affected by power cut in Caldicot and NP26 postcodes

Live

Live: power cut in Caldicot and NP26 postcodes

National Grid
Emergency
Caldicot
Newport
By Elen Johnston

  • The UK National Grid reported a power cut affecting homes in Caldicot, NP26 postcodes and surrounding areas.
  • Engineers are working on the issue and aim to restore all supplies by 3pm.

