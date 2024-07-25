The award recognises the high environmental standards, safety, cleanliness, and community involvement upheld at the pond.

Located east of Newport, between the Lliswerry and Alway estates, the pond is managed by Leanne Tutton, Ben Edmunds, and the Angling Watch UK team.

While primarily used as a fishing pond, it has been transformed into a beautiful recreational spot.

Children from nearby schools including Alway and Somerton primaries, Llanwern High, and Newport campus ALN, frequently visit the pond.

Here, they not only engage in fishing sessions but also learn about wildlife, animal habitats, and attend regular educational sessions.

Ms Tutton, the pond’s lease holder, said: "To have won the Green Flag award for the second consecutive year is an amazing achievement for us all."

She expressed pride in the success and extended her thanks to everyone who supported them on this journey.

"Over the last three years our team has worked incredibly hard for this award."

Ms Tutton noted the increasing popularity of the pond among Newport residents.

"People from all over Newport now love to come to the pond for fishing, feeding the wildlife, picnics, nature walks or just for a chat.

"The pond has helped so many people with their mental and physical well-being.

"We have a little gem here, and the public feel relaxed and enjoy the nature we have all around the pond."

In addition to regular community events such as coffee and cake mornings, and family fishing sessions, they also hosted a grand Santa’s grotto at the pond, attended by 150 children from the community. At the Santa session - with the grotto in the cabin - the children were able to meet Santa, have a photo and get a present.

Natural Resources Wales also collaborates closely with the Angling Watch UK team.

The Green Flag award, now in its third decade, acknowledges well-managed parks and green spaces in 20 countries globally.

In Wales, the awards scheme is managed by Keep Wales Tidy.

Lucy Prisk, Green Flag coordinator for Keep Wales Tidy, emphasised the importance of such spaces, saying: "Our award-winning sites play a vital role in people’s mental and physical wellbeing, providing a haven for communities to come together, relax and enjoy nature."