The Mill, Risca had their first food hygiene inspection on Wednesday, July 3.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

Each inspection is carried out under three categories - hygienic food handling, which covers preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, covering including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control, and the management of food safety, which is defined as the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

According to these three categories, The Mill Risca was classed as good in each category.

As a result of these gradings, the overall food hygiene rating given to The Mill Risca has been classed as been five stars, or very good.

A member of the team posted the good news on Facebook on Friday, July 12.

They wrote: "A proud moment for us all, first time getting a rating from environmental health and we've managed to achieve exactly what we set out to do!

"Our number one priority is the safety and cleanliness of our business and we're so proud to have this recognised!

"Thank you to all the staff who have kept up with all our responsibilities and gone above and beyond with their standards of food hygiene.

"Let's keep up the good work!"

The Mill can be found on 127 Commercial Street, Pontymister, Risca and has opening hours of 8.30am to 3pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 2pm on Saturday.