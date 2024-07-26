The ITV quiz show, Riddiculous, wants people from Welsh communities to apply to be contestants.
What does the quiz show involve?
The show is casting is for season three of the game show hosted by Ranvir Singh and Henry Lewis.
It is a popular daytime quiz where contestants solve riddles to win an exciting cash prize.
The show sees three teams of two go head-to-head over a series of quick-fire general questions.
This leads the teams to unlock a riddle set by the show's Riddlemaster - Henry Lewis.
Henry Lewis has previously been one of the stars of 'The Play that Goes Wrong'.
How is the casting trying to increase Welsh representation?
The assistant TV producer casting for the quiz show has said they are keen for Welsh representation.
In a post in the Risca & Pontymister UK Community Page Facebook group, on July 23, assistant producer, Charlie Raine, said:
“We're keen for Welsh representation so I thought I'd see if any Risca & Pontymister locals are interested in applying?
“Riddiculous is the perfect combo of riddles and general knowledge, with the chance to win an exciting cash prize.”
The TV assistant producer made posts in several local Facebook groups across Wales, including:
Magor & Undy Community
Usk and All surrounding areas community page
Tywyn banter, discussion and moaning group
Newton, Powys, Community Notice Board
Pencoed hub
Totally Bargoed
Hebden Bridge * Hebden Royd Community
The show also wants to encourage representation from the North of England and has appealed similarly in local Facebook groups in the region.
Are you eligible to apply?
The audition casting period is between July 16 and August 30 and the application closing date is August 23, 2024.
If you require any assistance in completing an application or have any questions regarding access email riddiculous@eastmedia.tv.
To participate you must meet the following requirements:
You must be aged at least 18 (eighteen) years of age, due to the nature of the Programme.
You must be a legal resident in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man and also be currently living in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.
You are not:
Currently employed by us or the Broadcaster and have not been previously employed by us, or the Broadcaster during the past ten (10) years preceding 1 January 2024; or
A live-in partner or immediate relative (for example, mother, father, son, daughter, brother, or sister) of an employee of ours or the Broadcaster or any of the ITV group of companies.
