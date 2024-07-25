Frankie Wesson, won the award at the Love Live Music Awards in Newport.

The event, orchestrated by Newport City Radio, celebrated an array of talent and featured performances from budding musicians in South Wales.

Sponsored by Happiful Magazine, the final award of the night had Ms Wesson contend with four other skilled songwriters.

However, her melodious composition and heartfelt lyrics in 'Delicate' outshone the competition, winning her the award.

Recorded at AR Studios in Herefordshire, Ms Wesson's upcoming single 'Delicate', set for release on July 27.

Expressing her delight, Ms Wesson said: "It was a huge honour to win the Best Song award, it was a great evening surrounded by lots of very talented friends old and new.

"The music scene here in South Wales is fantastic and something I’m really proud to be a part of."

Frankie Wesson won the Best Song award at the Love Live Music Awards in Newport (Image: Frankie Wesson)

Talking about 'Delicate', the successful artist provided insight into her award-winning single.

She said: "My song Delicate is something different for me musically.

"I wanted to create a soft, intimate and cinematic soundscape to help convey the deep emotions in the song.

"I’m telling the person I love, ‘I love you, I’m here for you and I’ll be delicate with you while you get through this’."

Ms Wesson's captivating melody and profound lyrics evidently struck a chord with both the judges and her wider audience, further convincing her of the track's resounding beauty and its potential to resonate with her listeners.

She announced that the new single 'Delicate' would be available on all platforms from July 27, accompanied by a music video release.