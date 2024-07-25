A £225,000 investment has been made to complete work in the Estate Road area of the town to upgrade the gas networks.

It aims to help keep the gas flowing safely and reliably to local homes and businesses.

The work began in April and as part of this next phase of the project, traffic management plans have been agreed by Torfaen County Borough Council.

What are the traffic management plans?





A road closure on Zion Hill (29 July – 8 September)

Traffic lights on St Luke’s Road and Osbourne Road (29 July – 8 September)

A diversion route will be clearly signposted, and motorists are advised to allow extra travel time.

If you have any questions, you can contact their customer service team by calling 0800 912 2999 or via their X (formally Twitter) and Facebook page.

Andrew Coleman, Wales & West Utilities programme controller who is managing the gas pipe upgrade work, said: “The work in Pontypool is progressing well and we are completing this section in the school holidays to minimise disruption to motorists.

“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.

“We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.

“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across the area.

"Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”