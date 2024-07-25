Pobl Group has completed a significant housing development project in the historic Brunel Quarter of Chepstow, created predominantly in partnership with Monmouthshire County Council, Welsh Government and Barratt Homes.

The development adds 26 affordable homes to the area, providing housing for families with varying needs.

This development adds to a larger project largely completed by Barratt Homes, which is set to feature more than 400 eco-friendly homes with parks, gardens, and public spaces.

The latest part of the development includes 26 new homes (Image: Pobl Group)

The new development is in close proximity to the remnants of Brunel's Grade II listed 'Great Tubular Bridge', on the grounds of a national shipyard that dates back to the First World War.

The new housing development in Chepstow includes one to four bedroom homes and lies close to Brunel House - listed in the UK as a place of special architectural or historic interest.

In addition to the 26 affordable homes, the development adds 19 homes funded by the Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme (TACP). The additional homes specifically cater as transitional residences for families making a move from temporary accommodation.

The project has already catered for Ukrainian families, survivors of domestic violence and people who have been made homeless through no fault of their own.

TACP is a Welsh Government initiative, started in response to the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis, and it aims to provide more than 1,000 homes across Wales over an 18-month period.

Monmouthshire County Council experienced the progress of the development first-hand with deputy leader and cabinet member for planning and economic development, Cllr Paul Griffiths, and strategy and policy officer for affordable housing, Sally Meyrick, visiting the site. Cllr Griffiths said: "There is a high demand for affordable housing throughout Monmouthshire.

"I was particularly pleased to see how Welsh Government's quality standards for decarbonisation and accessibility had contributed to the design of these homes which will become an integral part of Chepstow town centre."

Ms Meyrick said: "We are extremely pleased to see these high-quality affordable homes being delivered in Chepstow.

"There is a huge demand for affordable housing throughout Monmouthshire with over 3,700 households on Monmouthshire’s housing waiting list."

Grant Prosser, Pobl Group's head of development (East) said: "The need for affordable homes in Chepstow and across the country is critical.

"Working in partnership with developers like Barratt Homes allows Pobl to meet these demands effectively."