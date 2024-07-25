The New Tredegar Leisure Centre is now providing its modern fitness suite facilities at a low monthly rate of just £6.30.

Available until October 1, the exclusive offer is part of the centre's initiative to make fitness accessible and affordable for the entire community.

Residents have the chance to improve their fitness with the support of certified instructors in a welcoming environment at the Grove Park centre.

Aspiring members are urged to sign up directly at the New Tredegar Leisure Centre to benefit from this offer.

For further information, contact the New Tredegar Leisure Centre on 01443 875 586 or lcnewt@caerphilly.gov.uk.