Jungle Play opened in Newport Market on Monday, July 15 and has been winning praise from parents all over Gwent for its mix of entertainment for the little ones and availability of amazing street food for the adults.

There aren't many places where children can be left to run free while you relax with a drink and a delicious Bao bun or stone-baked pizza.

Mike and Dave were visiting with their two children, Heidi, two, and Russell, one, for the first time on opening day.

Mike and Dave have said the new soft play is 'a real help' to keeping their children, Heidi and Russell entertained (Image: NQ) They said: "It's really lovely to have something like this in the city centre. The market is already really good, so this is just a bonus. We didn't come here a lot before, as we couldn't bring the kids, but now this is here, we'll be sure to utilise it a lot more.

"It's a real help to have this here, and give us somewhere we can bring the children in the city centre for some fun that's easily accessible for us.

"We can't wait to return with the children next time."

Amy, who was with her three-year-old son Tommy, said it was "great" for him to have somewhere safe to play.

She added: "We've been here for a while this morning, and he just loves it. He's been running around and climbing on it all - he's just absolutely loving it.

"It's really lovely and clean and a great addition to the market."

Parents have praised Jungle Play for the different sections that allow families with children of different ages to play together (Image: NQ) Another set of mums noted the "blend of older and younger children" that Jungle Play was able to cater for.

One told the Argus: "It can be quite tough to find somewhere we as parents can relax and chat while our kids are entertained.

"It's actually really helpful that we're able to get an unusual range of food delivered to the table as well. There aren't many places you can get anything from Mexican to Greek food while your kids play!"

This is something Jungle Play and Newport Market have taken particular pride in. The market has always been known for its wide variety of street food vendors, and customers are able to pick and choose their food from these while staying with their kids as the food is brought to the table.

Ellie and Hannah were visiting Jungle Play having heard about it on social media.

Ellie and Hannah have said they will 'definitely be back' at Jungle Play after being impressed with their first visit (Image: NQ) Ellie said: "We heard a lot about it on Instagram and thought it looked quite different, so figured we'd come down and give it a try.

"We have this group of mums on WhatsApp that were talking about it, so we thought why not?"

Hannah added: "We've been really impressed with it all - the cleanliness and the food. It's an ideal spot for both kids and adults to have a good time, right in the city centre as well.

"It's been really great, and we will definitely come back."

Each slot provides an hour's playtime. The rates are as follows:



Off Peak – Weekday/Term time Rate

Toddlers (Under 2): £1.95

Children (2+ years): £4.95

Peak times – Weekend/School and Bank Holiday Rate

Toddlers (Under 2): £2.95

Children (2+ years): £5.95

Prices start at £15 per child for Jungle Party, the private children’s party area.

Up to 2 adults are given free entry per child. After this, adults will need to pay £1.95 for each adult thereafter.