Greater Manchester Police officers have been filmed using what is excessive force against two males (one believed to be a youth) at Manchester Airport, one of whom was on the ground in a face-down position with an elderly female relative over him, when he was kicked in the face and then stamped on the back of his head by the officer.

Another male had his hands behind his head and was sat down on a bench, who was then kicked in the thigh and punched in the back of the head before being forced to the ground.

Officer stamps on the back of a male's head as he is face down on the ground. (Image: X (formerly Twitter))

According to a broadcast by TalkTV, Matt in Newport, said: "I've seen it [the video] and if they think they can get away with that level of brutality in public, it begs the question, 'what on earth are they doing in private?'

"That footage of that copper kicking that person and stamping on his head is beyond awful."

A report by GB News has said the officer has been "removed from operational duties" after the video went viral.

Prior to the removal of the officer, a statement by Greater Manchester Police, said: "While attempting to arrest one of the suspects of the earlier altercation, three officers were subject to a violent assault, where they were punched to the ground.

Officer kicks man in the thigh who has his hands behind his head, suggesting compliance to get on the ground. (Image: X (formerly Twitter))

"A female officer suffered a broken nose and all three were taken to hospital for treatment.

"As the attending officers were firearms officers, there was a clear risk during this assault of their firearms being taken from them.

"Four men were arrested at the scene for affray and assault on emergency service workers."

Officer proceeds to punch the male in the back of the head. (Image: X (formerly Twitter))

The incident has sparked cries of an independent investigation, globally, as some suggest the brutality was racially-motivated.

Greater Manchester Police statement (Image: X (formerly Twitter))

Watch the videos, below, however please be warned of distressing visuals and sensitive content.

Hi @manairport there's a CCTV camera which has captured the entire incident, do you have any plans to release the footage?



See that man sitting on the left with his hands behind his head? He moved down onto the ground, and was then kicked down by one of the police officers



You… pic.twitter.com/6U4rKiKXyq — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) July 24, 2024

Some have suggested the police violence is "warranted" against the individuals, while others have said "it is unacceptable and against their human rights".

Greater Manchester Police also said: "We acknowledge the concerns of the conduct within the video, and our Professional Standards Directorate are assessing this."