The annual 'Ashura March,' held by one of the Muslim communities in Newport, commemorates Husayn ibn Ali, a grandson of Muhammad (pbuh) who was martyred with his family, 14 centuries ago.

While Ashura is marked by the 10th day of Muharram which fell on Tuesday, July 16 in 2024, the 'Ashura March' organised by the Islamic Society for Wales, will be held on Sunday, July 28.

The beginning of the Ashura procession in Newport City Centre. (Image: File)

Mubarak Ali, secretary of the Islamic Society for Wales, said: "The March is to commemorate the prophet Muhammad's grandson, Imam Husayn, and 72 of his family on the sands of Karbala, Iraq.

"It was a fight against the tyrant Yazid, it was good against evil. [Husayn] refused to be ruled by a king who followed evil ways, and thousands of Yazid's army slaughtered and murdered him, innocent women, children, and other companions.

"Imam Husayn, through his sacrifice for Islam and everyone, his name lives on around the world, and we commemorate him and love him."

Mr Ali added that the annual event in Newport has led to other UK cities to play host to their own Ashura Marches, and said: "We were the first in the UK to do this commemoration, and the first in Europe."

The procession makes its way through the city. (Image: File)

Hundreds of Muslims are getting ready to join the solemn parade in the city centre, with several carrying flags and banners, and many participants beating their chests rhythmically.

Several attendees will also hand out leaflets to members of the public, with information about the history of Ashura, as is the case each year.

Mubarak Ali also said: "This procession is peaceful, and one thing we want to get across is that we're promoting peace, we're promoting justice - anybody out there who is suffering any kind of torture - people need to know.

"Even though this was 1,400 years ago, stuff like this still goes on. This is to bring peace in the world, regardless of your religion."

Participants of the event (Image: File)

Where and when

The procession will begin at the Newport's Islamic Society for Wales mosque located on Victoria Road at 2pm on Sunday, July 28.

Members of the procession will travel down Hill Street and along Commercial Street, Charles Street, Stow Hill, Victoria Place, before returning to the mosque on Victoria Road.

Junction of Victoria Road and Hill Street where the procession will begin (Image: Google Maps)

Road closures

Due to the nature of the large gathering and people of the procession travelling down the streets in Newport City Centre, a temporary road closure and diversion will be in place on Commercial Street between Hill Street and Stow Hill.

A tradition of the Islamic Society for Wales (Image: Newsquest)

Motorists are also told to avoid Charles Street, Stow Hill, Victoria Place and Victoria Road between 2pm - 3.30pm on Sunday.

Significance of Ashura

Ashura occurs on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar, and has a different significance to Sunni Muslims as compared to Shia Muslims (two different sects of Islam).

Sunni Muslims carry out non-obligatory fasts over two or three days to mark the Prophet Moses' parting of the Red Sea, which led to the salvation of the Israelites.

Ashura also draws parallels with the 10th day of the Jewish month of Tishrei, or Yom Kippur. It is important to note that this day is commemorated in late September or early October each year.