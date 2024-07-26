ELLESSE AHERN, 26, of Moorland Park, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to damaging a motor vehicle with a pole on July 26, 2023.

She was ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

ALISHA MAGUIRE, 33, of Swallow Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cardiff Road on January 9.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK ANTHONY BALL, 45, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Commercial Road on December 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JUSTIN LEE CROWE, 53, of Wall Street, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding an e-scooter without insurance on Chepstow Road, Newport on January 10.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MOHAMMED KHAN, 25, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention on Usk Way on September 27, 2023.

He must pay £476 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GEMMA KEELY OSMOND, 37, of Pentwyn Terrace, Marshfield, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the Pont Ebbw roundabout on January 9.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

THOMAS MAUNDER, 30, of Priorsgate, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £309 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A467 in Abercarn on December 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAMIEN LESLIE PEARCE, 41, of Blue Lake Close, Ebbw Vale must pay £252 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire last New Year’s Eve.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

PATRICK O’NEIL, 35, of Morden Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CLAIRE SHERIE PRICE, 49, of Colenso Terrace, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to comply with a red light signal at a pelican crossing on Merthyr Road, Tredegar on January 6.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

FRANCES MEECHAM, 60, of Stanhope Street, Abergavenny must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 on December 30, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

EMMA POWELL STEPHENS, 28, of Abertillery Road, Blaina must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire last New Year’s Eve.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DEAN BALL, 53, of Llangynidr Road, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.