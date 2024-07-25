Formerly known as Mr Chippy, the commercial property on 4 General Rees Square in Cwmbran, is now up for rent with estate agent EJ Hales.

The business closed suddenly without warning earlier this month, leaving residents shocked at the news. the Asda Superstore, the new Greggs, KFC and Primark.

Readily available on a new 10 year effectively full repairing and insuring lease by way of service charge, subject to an upward only rent review at the end of the 5th year with rent on application. The rent is subject to VAT.

The service charge for the year ending 31st December 2024 is £7,481 plus VAT.

The property currently has a Class A3 planning consent and is therefore suitable for uses within Class A1 or A3. Other uses will be considered, subject to planning.

The property comprises a ground floor unit with the following approximate floor area of 1.057sq ft and 98.2 sq m.

The rent is available when an application is received and is subject to VAT, while the service charge for the year ending 31st December 2024 is £7,481 plus VAT.

The rateable value of the property has been assessed as £18,750, while the payable rates for 2024/25 are £10,537.50.

The Welsh Government will be providing rates relief for all retail, leisure and hospitality businesses.

Eligible ratepayers will receive 40 per cent non-domestic rates relief for the financial year 2024/25.

This will be capped at £110,000 per business across Wales. Please discuss with the Local Authority to check whether you are eligible for any rates relief.

The energy performance rating is currently B:33, and a copy of the Energy Performance Certificate is available on request.

All viewings are arranged strictly with the letting agent EJ Hales, whose representative Philip Gwyther can be contacted by phone on either 07775 910994 or 029 2037 8844, or emailed at philip@ejhales.co.uk.