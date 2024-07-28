With this gorgeous property in one of Newport's most desirable locations, that is exactly the chance you get.

Set in Ridgeway, the house has a generous plot and offers incredible potential for transformation.

The current home boasts five spacious bedrooms, four reception rooms and four bathrooms.

A particularly striking feature is the expansive, south-facing garden that opens up to breath-taking countryside views.

The garden is one of the highlights of the property (Image: Fine and Country Cardiff via Rightmove)This house is a blank canvas, inviting you to put your own stamp on it through renovation or redesign.



For those with a vision for grandeur, planning permission is in place to re-imagine this property as a luxurious six-bedroom super home.

You could imagine a residence complete with a swimming pool, serving hatch straight from the 70s, bar, entertainment area, and a roof terrace.

The plans include a large veranda extending from the living room, perfect for enjoying the stunning, far-reaching views.

The veranda out from the lounge is the perfect place to enjoy the stunning views (Image: Fine and Country Cardiff via Rightmove)

Whether you choose to enhance the existing layout or embark on a bold transformation, this property in Ridgeway offers an unparalleled chance to create a dream home in a coveted location.

Any potential new owners are invited to embrace the potential and make this remarkable space your own.

A full-width terrace above the pool will be perfect for enjoying the outdoors, soaking in the evening sun, and taking in the scenic views.

The luxury is turned up a notch by the inclusion of a Swedish sauna for you to relax in after a cooling dip in the pool on a warm summer evening.

The luxury in this house is turned up a notch by the inclusion of your own Swedish sauna (Image: Fine and Country Cardiff via Rightmove)

The design will blend a modern look with the home's current character, using glass and solid walls to bring in natural light while keeping it cozy and private.



A specialist will manage the pool's technical needs, ensuring your swimming experience is top-notch.

The revamped patio, with an option for fresh white cladding, will add a stylish and contemporary touch, boosting the home's curb appeal.



This is your chance to turn your dream home into reality. The new pool and entertainment space will be perfect for relaxing and hosting guests, providing a luxurious and comfortable retreat.

The pool is a new inclusion and a highlight (Image: Fine and Country Cardiff via Rightmove) Not only is the property itself a chance to create your dream home, but the location is one of the most sought-after in the city, blending scenic beauty with convenient amenities.

This prestigious area offers a harmonious lifestyle, making it an ideal place to call home.

Ridgeway is located within easy reach of Newport's city centre.

This prime location offers quick access to major roadways and public transport links, making commutes to Cardiff, Bristol, and other surrounding areas both effortless and convenient.

One of the more unique aspects is the entirely pink family bathroom (Image: Fine and Country Cardiff via Rightmove)

The area boasts a strong educational infrastructure with top-rated schools that cater to a range of educational needs, from primary to secondary and beyond.

The Ridgeway Tennis Club further enhances the area's appeal, providing excellent facilities and a dynamic community for tennis lovers.

Together, these amenities make Ridgeway an outstanding place to live for families and individuals seeking both quality education and recreational opportunities.

This amazing blank canvas of a property is currently being marketed by Fine and Country Cardiff for offers over £800,000.

While the estate agents are recommending that all marketing materials are considered before booking a viewing, if you would like to arrange a physical or virtual tour, please contact them on 029 2167 7210.