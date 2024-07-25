The Decameron examines the “class struggles in the season of a pandemic, as a cast of misfits tries to outlast the bubonic plague pandemic in 1348 Florence”, according to Tudum.

Wondering what to expect? Describing the series, Jessica Plummer who plays the character of Filomena, said: “Think, like, Love Island, but back in the day. A lot of drama, a lot of sex, a lot of, yeah, craziness.”

What is The Decameron on Netflix about?





Good morning to two iconic Girls. Here's a new look at Zosia Mamet and Saoirse-Monica Jackson in The Decameron. Premiering this Thursday! pic.twitter.com/SwTtaahDlQ — Netflix (@netflix) July 22, 2024

“First published in Italy in the mid-14th century, Giovanni Boccaccio’s The Decameron tells the story of a group of nobles and their servants sheltering in the grand Villa Santa outside Florence as the Black Death rages in 1348,” shares Tudum.

“To pass the time, they take turns telling each other stories that range from witty to debauched.

“The series (created by Kathleen Jordan) has a similar premise, but with a twist right out of Lord of the Flies — as time goes on and social rules wear thin.”

Jordan explained to Tudum: “And when at times of crisis, the chasm between the haves and the have-nots grows wider and wider.

“Obviously, that’s something we’ve seen in the last few years, in particular with covid.”

Get ready for the party of the 14th century 🍷



The Decameron hits Netflix on July 25: https://t.co/YJmEOLGaz7 pic.twitter.com/ThVHquvmw8 — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) July 13, 2024

The Decameron full cast revealed – who is in it?





Amar Chadha-Patel as Dioneo

Leila Farzad as Stratilia

Lou Gala as Neifile

Karan Gill as Panfilo

Tony Hale as Sirisco

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Misia

Zosia Mamet as Pampinea

Douggie McMeekin as Tindaro

Jessica Plummer as Filomena

Tanya Reynolds as Licisca

How to watch The Decameron trailer

How to watch The Decameron on Netflix

The Decameron premiers on Netflix from today, Thursday, July 24.

In total, there are 11 episodes available to watch.

The Decameron is produced through Jenji Kohan’s (Orange Is the New Black) company, Tilted Productions.

Kohan, Blake McCormick (Social Distance) and Tara Herrmann (Orange Is the New Black, GLOW) are executive producers alongside the series creator Jordan.