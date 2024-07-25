A new comedy series dubbed “like Love Island, but back in the day” has landed on Netflix featuring stars from Sex Education and Derry Girls.
The Decameron examines the “class struggles in the season of a pandemic, as a cast of misfits tries to outlast the bubonic plague pandemic in 1348 Florence”, according to Tudum.
Wondering what to expect? Describing the series, Jessica Plummer who plays the character of Filomena, said: “Think, like, Love Island, but back in the day. A lot of drama, a lot of sex, a lot of, yeah, craziness.”
What is The Decameron on Netflix about?
Good morning to two iconic Girls. Here's a new look at Zosia Mamet and Saoirse-Monica Jackson in The Decameron. Premiering this Thursday! pic.twitter.com/SwTtaahDlQ— Netflix (@netflix) July 22, 2024
“First published in Italy in the mid-14th century, Giovanni Boccaccio’s The Decameron tells the story of a group of nobles and their servants sheltering in the grand Villa Santa outside Florence as the Black Death rages in 1348,” shares Tudum.
“To pass the time, they take turns telling each other stories that range from witty to debauched.
“The series (created by Kathleen Jordan) has a similar premise, but with a twist right out of Lord of the Flies — as time goes on and social rules wear thin.”
Jordan explained to Tudum: “And when at times of crisis, the chasm between the haves and the have-nots grows wider and wider.
“Obviously, that’s something we’ve seen in the last few years, in particular with covid.”
Get ready for the party of the 14th century 🍷— Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) July 13, 2024
The Decameron hits Netflix on July 25: https://t.co/YJmEOLGaz7 pic.twitter.com/ThVHquvmw8
The Decameron full cast revealed – who is in it?
- Amar Chadha-Patel as Dioneo
- Leila Farzad as Stratilia
- Lou Gala as Neifile
- Karan Gill as Panfilo
- Tony Hale as Sirisco
- Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Misia
- Zosia Mamet as Pampinea
- Douggie McMeekin as Tindaro
- Jessica Plummer as Filomena
- Tanya Reynolds as Licisca
How to watch The Decameron trailer
How to watch The Decameron on Netflix
The Decameron premiers on Netflix from today, Thursday, July 24.
In total, there are 11 episodes available to watch.
The Decameron is produced through Jenji Kohan’s (Orange Is the New Black) company, Tilted Productions.
Kohan, Blake McCormick (Social Distance) and Tara Herrmann (Orange Is the New Black, GLOW) are executive producers alongside the series creator Jordan.
