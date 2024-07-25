Shirley Patrick had sat down to have a cup of tea at home when the attack happened (Image: WALES NEWS SERVICE)

Shirley suffered "traumatic lacerations" and "significant injuries" to her head, body, face and arms, in the mauling and failed to recover after developing sepsis.



An inquest into her death was held "in writing" and not in open court, despite Shirley's family being at the forefront of the campaign for greater restrictions on XL Bully owners.

Shirley's family say they are 'disgusted' no one has been held accountable for her death (Image: WALES NEWS SERVICE)

Senior Gwent Coroner Caroline Saunders said in her conclusion: "Shirley Patrick suffered an unprovoked attack in her home address by an XL Bully dog.



"The injuries she sustained were extensive and, despite intensive care, Shirley died at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on 20/12/2023."



Four people were initially arrested in connection with Shirley's death but no charges were brought because the dog had no previous record of violence.



Shirley's family say they are "disgusted" no one has been held accountable for her death.



The dog, a large black XL bully cross cane corso breed, was seized by officers and was destroyed.



Shirley's family, including daughter Gail, 65, were at the forefront of the campaign to bring in tighter rules on XL Bully owners.



The tragedy took place just half a mile from a house where ten-year-old schoolboy Jack Lis was killed by an XL Bully a year earlier.

Shirley's daughter Gail Jones has been at the forefront of the campaign to tighten rules on XL Bully owners (Image: WALES NEWS SERVICE)

Mrs Patrick's daughter Gail Jones backed the government's dog restrictions brought in earlier this year after a spate of horrific attacks but says still more needs to be done.



She said: "It's been two years since my mother was killed and I still can't process what happened.



"When I am on my own I just can't even bear to think of the way she died in such an horrific, terrible way. It has devastated our family in so many ways.



"There has been no justice for her. No one has been punished or held accountable. I am absolutely disgusted."

Gail says she will 'never get over' her mum's death - pictured with her husband Dennis, who died in 2018 (Image: WALES NEWS SERVICE)

Gail continued: "The XL Bully dog that killed her had had four different owners in ten months and had been reported to the police - it was clearly a troublesome dog.



"The law may have changed but it's not enough. I am going to be in touch with Keir Starmer and fight for stricter laws. Any person found breeding illegal dogs should face a hefty jail sentence.



"A serial killer gets a life sentence but these people are breeding 'killing machines' for profit and getting a way with it.



"A lot more people have been killed or mauled since my mum was killed.



"I won't stop fighting for my mum until the law is changed. She died in the most horrific way and I will never get over it."