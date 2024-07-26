JUST under 2,000 payments were made to people in a Gwent borough in financial hardship last year. 

Torfaen Borough Council’s discretionary hardship fund made nearly 1,900 awards in the 2023/24 financial year, leader Anthony Hunt told the council’s July meeting. 

He described the scheme as “the most generous in Wales” and as well as supporting people in financial difficulty said it provides longer term value to taxpayers as it “saves people from going into housing crisis”. 