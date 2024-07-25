Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Engineering Projects Group will be removing Caerphilly Station Footbridge on the Sunday, July 28.

The enabling works prior to the bridge removal will commence on Friday July 26 from 7pm.

This will involve closing Station Terrace Pay and Display carpark until the afternoon of Sunday, July 28.

Caerphilly Station Park and Ride will be closed to inward bound traffic from 7pm on Saturday, July 27.

Parked vehicles will be allowed to leave up until 23:59 after which the Carpark will be closed to all vehicles until 2pm on Sunday, July 28.

King Edward Avenue will have limited overnight and early morning closures imposed whilst the steps, southern span and piers are removed.

Vehicle and pedestrian access and egress to the King Edward residential estate will be maintained between bridge lifts.

The bridge removal is scheduled between the hours of 00:20 and 8:45 on Sunday, July 28 under a rail line blockage.

Train services will run as per Transport for Wales timetable outside of the overnight rail line blockage.

A Caerphilly Council spokesperson added: "It should be noted this works programme is subject to change based on inclement weather, unforeseen issues on site and or external factors outside of our control.

"Additionally, stakeholders are currently reviewing the Construction Phase Plan to ensure the works can be undertaken safely.

"If there is any concern, works will be delayed until all risks are mitigated prior to works commencement.

"Your patience is appreciated during this works."

