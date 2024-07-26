Earlier this month (July) saw thousands of people flock to Blackwood town centre for Blackwood Beach Party.



The high street was packed with visitors and there were great crowds around the entertainment stage all day.

As well as the giant urban beach featuring pirate shows, there were several food, drink, and craft stalls lining the streets, funfair rides, and animal displays, as well as Blackwood Town Council’s main stage showcasing music and dance groups, including a Taylor Swift tribute.



Local businesses and traders were well supported throughout the day too.

New Look posted: “Amazing event, the High Street was heaving, brought lots of people in, great for us as a business and it was busier than the Spring Fair!”



Gavyn and Shirley at McKenzie’s Café Bar said: “Very well attended and very well organised, with a wide range of stalls and activities for people of all ages.

"Lovely to see everyone’s smiling faces, with the sun also making an appearance for a few hours! Nice to see the local community out and everyone sat around the beach area."



Maxime Cinema posted: “It was very busy here, the event brought in a lot of customers. It was a fun day for all the staff who got dressed up for the event, the Hawaiian theme also tied in nicely with the release of Despicable Me 4!”



Helena Forrest, shop manager of the Cancer Research Wales store at 137 High Street in Blackwood said: “The beach party over the weekend in Blackwood was a really good event and it was nice to see the town centre so busy.

"We look forward to being involved in the next event and to welcoming shoppers who are looking for a bargain among our range of quality, pre-loved goods.

"By shopping with us or donating your pre-loved items, you can help create hope for people affected by cancer today and transform the future for the patients of tomorrow.”



Cllr Jamie Pritchard, Cabinet Member for Prosperity, Regeneration and Climate Change also said “It was great to see so many people attend the Blackwood Beach Party. There was a variety of activities on offer for all ages to enjoy.

"This event, like all other events, brings people to our town centres. A fantastic show, yet again.”

