Newport City Council is inviting everyone to join them in opening the park for the public to enjoy.

The upgrade work is in its final stages of construction and testing all the new equipment to ensure it is working as expected.

The Splash ‘Port

The new water play zone at Tredegar Park will have 26 different water sprinkler features and a massive water tipping bucket.

A new changing facility will be available in the existing changing room and a toilet block will be open daily from 10am-5pm until September 30, 2024.

These facilities will only be closed on days with very bad weather, such as heavy rain or thunderstorms.

The Splash ‘Port will be open from April 1 to September 30 every year.

The upgraded play area

This includes are include a range of brand-new play equipment, including multiple sets of swings, interactive boards, net climbs, multi-play frames and fully accessible roundabouts.

There will also be a sand play area with a small climbing frame and digger tools, as well as a new play zone for toddlers and a new picnic area.

The play area has also been fully resurfaced to deal with the unpredictable Welsh weather.

What further development work will take place?





Work to increase car parking space and the conversion of the old lodge into a new café facility will commence later this year. In the meantime, temporary facilities will be put in place.

Work on a new path and ramp access from Splash ‘Port to the changing room block will also start later this year.

Councillor Yvonne Forsey, cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to confirm an opening date for the new facilities.

“The work is looking fantastic, and I’m sure it will make Tredegar Park even more popular for families!

“We can’t guarantee the sunshine, but we can guarantee somewhere for families to come and enjoy a fun day out over the summer and beyond.

The funding for the work has been provided by the council as part of a £2.5m package to improve play areas and cemeteries, the UK government and section 106 money from local development projects.