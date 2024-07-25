If you’ve been convicted of speeding, you’re no doubt worried about how it might affect your car insurance premiums in the future.

According to research, speeding fines can increase your insurance premium by an average of 34%, but some say it could be as much as 86%.

Some UK insurers may even refuse to cover drivers with points on their licenses.

Here’s what you need to know

According to CompareTheMarket.com: "Your insurance premium will likely increase after a speeding ticket.

"Insurance providers base pricing on their claims statistics, and they’re likely to view customers who’ve had a motoring offence in the past as a risk.

"As a result, they’ll probably charge you more for your car insurance, although every insurance provider has its own way of assessing and calculating premium costs.

"How much you’ll pay for your insurance will depend on the seriousness of the offence and any other points you have on your licence, together with the usual things like the type of car you drive and your age.

"Many drivers worry that a speeding ticket will bump up their premium, and with good reason. According to government figures, 48% of cars exceeded the speed limit on motorways in 2021, rising to 51% on 30mph roads."

Do you have to tell your insurance provider about points straight away?





It’s best to notify your insurance provider about new speeding tickets or points right away. Putting it off and avoiding the issue could have serious consequences.

What are the speeding fines?





The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine, plus three points on your licence.

But it’s worth noting that if you’re pulled over for speeding, it comes down to the police officer’s discretion.

Their approach might include:

A verbal warning

A Fixed Penalty Notice

An Invitation to a Speed Awareness Course

A court summons.

What happens if you don’t tell your insurance provider about points?





If you don’t declare any convictions, your policy could be invalidated and won’t pay out if you make a claim. It could also make it harder to get cheap car insurance in the future.