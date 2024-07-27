The petition, launched on Change.org around six months ago, has already gained 3,990 signatures of its target total of 5,000.

Residents and tourists of the villages of Bedwas, Cwmfelinfach and other nearby areas have all expressed fury at the plans from ERI to 're-wild' the Bedwas coal tips and allegedly make them safer.

Back in March this year, a group of residents Cwmfelinfach told the Argus of their numerous concerns about ERI's plans, including risks to the health of the people and wildlife living there, the impact on tourism and their housing market.

Some of the residents believe that the reclamation will not improve the situation, but rather move it onto the smaller tip in Cwmfelinfach.

A remnant of the region's past, there are coal tips dotted all over South Wales - and the Welsh Government has said making them all safe is a priority to avoid risks of instability, tip fires and water contamination - and ultimately a repeat of the Aberfan disaster in 1966.

ERI Reclamation has put together proposals to return the former coal tips at Mynydd Y Grug in Bedwas to moorland and grassland, and held consultation events into the plan in February.

Now, a petition launched in February that is desperately calling for the reclamation plant plans to be halted and the proposed haulage route through the beloved Sirhowy Valley Country Park, has secured almost 4,000 signatures.

The organisers of the petition have suggested that the plant and routes should be located on alternative existing access roads and outside the Sirhowy Valley Country Park.

They say the park is not just a recreational facility, but an essential part of the community's health and well-being, providing a place to walk, cycle, run or horse ride - activities that are crucial for maintaining mental and physical health.

There is also a newly built Covid memorial garden, a community farm and activity centre, soon to be a Children's care home.

The organisers added: "The country park also houses Wyllie Bike Park - one of the most heavily used areas of the park with a conservatively estimated excess of over 250 riders per week riding the mountain bike trails.

"The proposed haulage route and reclamation plant would stop these activities and potentially cause irreversible damage to this beloved local resource."

It is alleged by the campaigners that these plans could cut off some of the busiest parts of the park for up to seven years, and could subject the park to up to 60 lorries a day during construction and 20 a day for the remaining time.

Campaigners say this is "not acceptable", and are urging ERI to reconsider their plans for for both residents' well-being and environmental conservation purposes.

ERI have previously said they remain "sensitive" to any residents' concerns about their plans, and believe the plans will be a benefit to the area and reduce a number of environmental and safety risks.

The tips were categorised as Category D (highest risk) tips by the Welsh Government, and the work planned by ERI will allegedly lead to a re-categorisation to Category A (least risk).