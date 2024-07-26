The educational sessions, aimed at pupils aged five to seven at Libanus Primary School, Blackwood, centred upon a variety of themes including health and safety, friendship, mutual support, and problem solving.

To that end, Libanus Primary School received presentations from representatives of leading partnerships developer Lovell and Pobl's Chartist Garden Village development on four different occasions.

At these presentations, Lovell communicated valuable lessons, notably about workplace safety, especially within construction environments.

In addition, they teamed up with 2B Enterprising, a business-to-school programme provider, to deliver the other three workshops.

These workshops were primarily based on 2B Enterprising's 'The Bumbles of Honeywood’ series of educational books, each revolving around vital life skills and house construction-related knowledge.

Nicola Williams, headteacher at Libanus Primary School, said: "These educational workshops have been hugely beneficial and our pupils have loved learning all about housebuilding and teamwork.

"It was wonderful to see the children so enthusiastic and engaged and we'd like to say a huge thank you to Lovell and 2B Enterprising for delivering these sessions."

In the first session, the children learnt about networking skills and the diverse career paths on offer, including those within the construction industry.

The second session highlighted the importance of friendship, teamwork and leadership, while the third centred on problem solving.

Andrew Williams, labourer at Chartist Garden Village, and Meriel Gough, community development coordinator at Lovell, hosted the children's safety awareness presentation.

Gemma Clissett, regional partnerships director at Lovell, said: "We are very proud to have helped provide these pupils with such important life skills, and hope they now all feel excited about their futures."

Dafydd Hellard, community development facilitator at Pobl, commended the initiative saying: "It's amazing to watch the kids dive into topics like safety, teamwork, and solving problems with such enthusiasm.

"Teaming up with 2B Enterprising just adds more depth to these experiences, showing how committed we are to giving these young minds the tools they need for a bright future in our community."

Chartist Garden Village development stands at the site of the former council office location in Pontllanfraith.

The development will comprise 123 open market homes, as well as affordable homes available for rent and shared ownership.

Outside this school-based initiative, Lovell has been building communities for more than 50 years.