The beloved festival has been running for years, and even included the Little Cheese Festival in recent years.

The Caerphilly Cheese Festival is a two-day event including different types of entertainment and activities such as live music, food and drink stalls, a funfair and more!

There's something to suit everyone and there's a whole lot of fun to be had!

There will be a music event with a number of music areas throughout Cardiff Road and Castle Court Shopping Centre, as well as a central stage in Twyn Car Park.

The Caerphilly Cheese Race, sponsored by eInfinity Limited, is BACK at the Caerphilly Cheese Festival 2024 - register now!

The Caerphilly Cheese Race will take place on Saturday, August 31, with registration at 9:30am and the first race taking place at 10am.

Race 1: ages 7-11

Race 2: ages 12-15

Race 3: ages 16+

There is a £100 prize for each winning category, including trophies and medals!

The race is free to enter, and all participants will receive free funfair tickets! There are also medals for best fancy dress.

To enter the Caerphilly Cheese Race, contact Sport Caerphilly on either the phone 07919 627426 or email meredro@caerphilly.gov.uk.

In partnership with CCBC’s Events Team, the Caerphilly Cheese Race will be managed by Sport Caerphilly and proudly sponsored by eInfinity Limited.

The Caerphilly Cheese Festival takes place on Saturday, August 31 from 9am to 8pm and Sunday, September 1 from 9am to 5pm.

Join the official Facebook event for the festival here.

For more information, including parking maps and a list of all the stall holders set to be attending the festival, you can click on the Visit Caerphilly website.