Last week it was revealed one of the four plots consulted on and assessed since November would be put forward to Monmouthshire County Council’s Labour-led cabinet for inclusion, as a preferred location for seven pitches, in its planning blueprint, the replacement local development plan.

As well as recommending the site at Crick, near Caldicot known as Bradbury Farm is in the plan deputy leader, Councillor Paul Griffiths, proposed removing Langley Close in Magor and Oakgrove, Portskewett from the site identification process.

The cross-party place scrutiny committee was asked to consider supporting putting forward Bradbury Farm for inclusion or alternative options of developing it and Oakgrove or all three sites but instead backed a fourth option of withdrawing all of them.

Five committee members, at the special July 24 meeting, agreed to recommend to the cabinet all sites should be withdrawn as unsuitable. Four members backed including Bradbury Farm in the development plan, with the council having a legal duty to provide sites.

The meeting finished in a closed session after councillors requested further details on existing sites, which officers said couldn’t be given publicly to protect the privacy of residents.

Councillors heard there are already two other Gypsy Traveller sites in Crick and the committee said a further site would be a “concentration in a small hamlet” and said there should be further exploration of private sites.

At the committee Cllr Griffiths said including Bradbury Farm in the plan wouldn’t trigger developing the site as the plan, if agreed by the full council, will be subject to a two month public consultation before it could be adopted as the council’s planning policy.

All sites earmarked for housing and employment in the plan will still need planning permission before they could be developed.

He also warned councillors against thinking there are other potential sites with council, since 2018, having assessed 1,500 plots. Cllr Griffiths put forward Oakgrove and Bradbury farm last year when he discovered sites put forward in the plan as suitable for residential development hadn’t been considered.

He said: “There is no holy grail, an undiscovered plot of land yet to be appraised.”

During the meeting seven members of the public, including Tim Fawcett the chair of Portskewett Community Council, spoke against the Oakgrove and Bradbury Farm sites that are both in the Portskewett ward.

Melissa Segruet said she had moved to Crick around a year ago and the hamlet wasn’t suitable for a further site and said: “We feel as high end council tax payers Monmouthshire County Council should be accountable to the residents of Crick.”

Other speakers outlined concerns around the suitability of the site and that it it is next to busy roads and environmental issues. Some made derogatory comments about Gypsies and Travellers.

Portskewett resident Georgia Potton called for the council to work with the community to reduce any tensions.

She said she had recently moved to the village: “We’ve been really warmly welcomed and believe it would by hypocritical if we didn’t offer a similar welcome to those with different housing needs.”

Lyn Garnett of the Travelling Ahead, Gypsy advocacy service, said a permanent site would give its residents stability and access to health services and education as well as providing rental income and council tax revenue.

Cllr Griffiths said concerns about suitability of the site would be addressed through the planning process and developing it in conjunction with a proposed site for 700 homes would allow for a “masterplan approach”.

Following the meeting Portskewett Conservative councillor Lisa Dymock, who had urged her fellow committee members to reject all sites, said she was pleased it had reflected “Monmouthshire residents’ views.”

She said: “The evaluation has been flawed from the beginning and the council needs to go back to the identification stage and start again.”

Cllr Griffiths previously said he would consider the committee’s views before putting a recommendation to the cabinet on August 21.