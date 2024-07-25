South Wales Police have launched an appeal after a 43-year-old man was reported missing. 

Barrie Rogers was last seen on Saturday, July 20, around 7.30pm on Mill Street, Trecynon, Aberdare.

He has a has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm and a triangle tattoo on his left calf. 

If you have any information contact South Wales Police with the reference number 2400243637.

You can contact South Wales Police using live chat, online or by calling 101.