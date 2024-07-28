Several residents on Ebenezer Terrace in Newport are growing increasingly concerned about the rats they have spotted running up and down their streets at night, which they believe are being attracted to the area by a pile of rubbish left at one disused house.

Margaret Hail, a resident who has been living at her property on Ebenezer Terrace for 55 years, said she's scared to leave her home.

Piles of rubbish left at the front of the disused house on Ebenezer Terrace (Image: Newsquest)

Ms Hail, 78, said: “I’m scared of them and how big they are.

"I’ve got health problems, and there's mess at one house which could lead to infection.

"I’ve been living here for 55 years and I’ve never seen anything like this before.

"I’ve emailed the council but haven't heard back.”

The piles of rubbish at a disused house on the road near the Kingsway Centre, according to the residents, is attracting rats at night and pigeons in the daytime.

Disused house where rubbish is piled up at the front (Image: Newsquest)

Vicki Reed, another resident on the street, said the mess in the front of the disused house has been reported to Newport City Council by several neighbours but the issue persists.

Ms Reed, 41, said: "It's a mess.

"It has been reported to the council but it's been like this for at least a year."

Vicki Reed said the issue has been reported by neighbours, to her knowledge, several times and over several months.

Margaret Hail said she has been living on the street for 55 years and has never seen anything like it before. (Image: Newsquest)

Another neighbour was sweeping outside her front door and the pavement in front of her house when The Argus visited Ebenezer Terrace.

The neighbour, who chose to remain anonymous for safety reasons, said she sweeps her porch and the street on a daily basis to prevent rats and pigeons and to keep the area clean for herself and her family.

She added: "It has gotten so bad, to a stage where my 15-year-old daughter is scared to leave the house by herself.

"We've seen big rats and it is scary."

The rubbish is attracting rats and pigeons (Image: Newsquest)

A spokesperson for Newport City Council issued the following statement: "The council is taking formal action to ensure the removal of waste outside a property on Ebenezer Terrace and will take further steps if necessary."

The property with the rubbish in the front of the house may be privately owned, as a landlord has visited the house in the past few months, said a resident on Ebenezer Terrace.

62-year-old Hassan, said there are "big rats going up and down the street, almost 8-inches long."

The road is kept clean other than certain pockets of litter in the area, as seen here. (Image: Newsquest)

He has said his daughter "won't come to the house because she's scared to come up to the street by herself in the dark.

"A rat previously ran between her legs, so she's scared. She parks over there [pointing to the junction of Emlyn Street and Kingsway], then takes a taxi about 50 yards away so she doesn't go through that again.

"Sometimes the taxi drivers laugh as its such a short distance, but she's just so scared of the rats."

Hassan said he has taken matters into his own hands and installed a motion-sensor security light in the hopes of deterring the pests.

One resident has taken steps to install his own motion-sensor light in the hopes of deterring the rats. (Image: Newsquest)

Newport City Council is encouraging anyone wishing to report a housing environmental health issue to get in touch, by ringing 01633 656656 or sending an email to EHHousing@newport.gov.uk.

These lines can also be used for housing advice, help with housing conditions and minimum standards, neighbourhood nuisance, public health or environmental issues.

