Helping Hands began as a small family business in Warwickshire in 1989, so they understand the importance of looking after loved ones. Today, as one of the largest and most trusted home care providers in the UK, their family ethos still underpins and guides every part of what Helping Hands does and stands for.

“We offer adults of all ages the expert care and support they need to live independently at home. We’ll work with you and your family to establish your needs and preferences, creating a bespoke care package that’s completely unique to you, from occasional visiting care to 24-hour live-in care.”

The benefits of staying situated in the home you built are tremendous. There really is no place like home to be surrounded by friends and family, to enjoy your own space and keep doing the things you love to do.

There's no place like my sunny garden for hosting family BBQ's this summer (Image: Shutterstock)

Helping Hands understand this, and provide bespoke home care services that allow you to keep living a happy and fulfilled life, whilst also being provided with anything from a few hours of care a week to round-the-clock support from the comfort of your own home.

Home is where memories are made.





There’s no place like home to host the family BBQ this summer. To have homemade food around the kitchen table that has so many memories of so many special family meals.

With live-in care or visiting care, you won’t be far from the cherished place that you watched your daughter play on the swing at the bottom of the garden. You will still be able to have your granddaughter round on a Tuesday after school. And you will still be provided with the care you need to live your life to the fullest.

Live-in care from Helping Hands provides constant, round-the-clock care from a dedicated carer who lives with you in your home, offering a helping hand at a moment’s notice.

There's no place like the community where I grew up (Image: Shutterstock)

Live in care enables the care receiver to stay in their cherished home while receiving essential support. Familiar surroundings and fond memories can enhance their care plan. Our carers know this, and that’s why they do all that they can to keep you comfortable at home.

Not only will your live-in carer be able to provide you with practical and physical care, they can also be a wonderful source of companionship and emotional support.

“All of our live-in carers are handpicked for their kind, empathetic personalities, and your local care manager will pair you with someone who matches your likes and interests.”

Home is where friendships soar.





However you like to spend time together with loved ones, Helping Hands are here to help make sure you can - because there’s no place like home.

Whether you have live-in care or visiting care, the comfort and familiarity of your home can help make your transition easier, and help you to feel at ease as so much change happens around you.

Whether it’s a big meal or a midweek catch-up over a morning cuppa, a carer can help your loved one to host or visit friends.

From enjoying the company of a beloved pet to spending time in your sunny garden, there’s nothing quite like home.

There’s no place like home to be close to the people you love most.

Having live-in care means that you have someone to go and get your favourite food from your local shop, that you have been buying from for years. Home care means you can still be close to your friends on the street and stay a part of the community.

Helping Hands Home Care can provide you and your loved ones the care they need, and the reassurance you need.

