The five-star voco St David’s, one among a handful of landmarks in Wales' capital, is still delivering exemplary service and memories even after a quarter of a century.

Voco St David's Cardiff was launched in 1999 by Rocco Forte Hotels, a historic time for Wales marking the re-opening of the Welsh parliament after more than six centuries.

The year also saw the completion of the Cardiff Bay Barrage and the opening of the Millennium Stadium.

The hotel earned immediate recognition as the first five-star hotel in Wales, a status it has consistently upheld over the last 25 years.

The hotel is one of the landmarks in Cardiff (Image: Voco Hotels)

Often praised for its service, distinct architecture and breathtaking views of Cardiff Bay, the award-winning facility has established itself as Wales' premier staying place.

It became a go-to destination for dining, spa days, meetings and events with 142 rooms that have welcomed an impressive 1,628,354 guests, including celebrities and sports stars, and hosted over 800 weddings.

In 2018, InterContinental Hotels (IHG) acquired St David's and rebranded it under its upscale voco label.

The hotel opened in 1999 (Image: Voco Hotels)

The voco St David’s Cardiff was the second property to go on stream under the voco brand globally, and the first in Europe and has helped the brand become the IHG's fastest-growing premium brand.

The hotel has undergone various refurbishments thanks to investments from its owners.

The Tir a Môr restaurant, the hotel bar and the outside terrace were significantly transformed in 2021.

The Welsh-named restaurant, which translates to land and sea, offers the best of Wales' produce, appealing to the bayside culture.

Earlier this year, the hotel revealed its new Tiger Bay floor following a £650k refurbishment inspired by the cultural richness of Tiger Bay.

The refurbished rooms and suites, located at the topmost part of the hotel, marked the beginning of an extensive room renovation project expected to culminate in 2026.

The large-scale revamp is part of a broader multi-million-pound investment project that has seen a £300k upgrade of its spa and a £190k upgrade of its meetings, events and gym facilities.

As part of its 25th-anniversary celebrations, the hotel has unveiled 25 years of making memories photo competition and a 25 for 25 campaign, allowing guests to win exciting prizes and enjoy special promotions.

Konstantin Grimm, general manager at voco St David’s Cardiff, said: "We’re delighted to be celebrating 25 years of our hotel.

"It is a real milestone not only for us but for Cardiff as a whole.

"Our anniversary coincides with an exciting chapter for us as we continue to invest to elevate the entire hotel to a new level of lifestyle-luxury, whilst also taking our responsibility of creating a sustainable future seriously."

This anniversary offers an exciting time to reflect on years past and look forward to a brighter, more luxurious and sustainable future.