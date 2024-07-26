This is the first book in a proposed series that aims to shift focus from disabilities to abilities.

Mr Taylor, based in Abergavenny, wrote the book to reflect his beliefs rooted in his personal and professional life.

Diagnosed with epilepsy in his early teens, he has suffered from its debilitating effects for much of his younger life.

He said, "I developed epilepsy when I was 12 or 13, and it wasn’t fully controlled until my late twenties.

"Both the condition itself and the effects of my medication constrained my life."

The storyline of the book features Alice, her mother Beth, and their unexpected friend Rachel, with epilepsy.

When a chance encounter brings them together, Alice immediately recognises their mutual need for one another.

Each character battles their personal struggles while grappling with societal norms, the crux of which is friendship and mutual support.

Despite Beth's haunting childhood memories of an epileptic friend, Alice's unyielding loyalty towards Rachel and her condition holds them together.

Mr Taylor shares that the book mirrors his younger years and falls under the own voice fiction category, which he claims is sparse in literature dealing with epilepsy.

Beyond his personal experiences, his profound dedication to his duty as a social worker for adults with learning disabilities has also heavily influenced the book.

His storytelling skills have been honed through his years in social care, evolving into a passion for writing in his fifties.

He said: "Apples in the Dark has a sequel where Emmy, who has a learning disability, becomes the central character,"

He added that the book ditches clichés and generalities associated with mental disabilities, focusing instead on Emmy's unique skills and humanity.

Her character is drawn from three decades of professional experience.

The series of novels proposes to not just entertain but to enlighten readers about the reality and human aspects of living with disabilities like epilepsy.

For Mr Taylor, his battles have inspired his characters, believing that this reality will resonate significantly with his readers.

First published on June 28, 2024, Apples in the Dark offers an honest and humanizing portrayal of people with disabilities, emphasising their resilience and inherent capabilities over their limitations.

Mr Taylor continues to use his trials alongside his professional expertise to tell authentic, captivating stories, one character at a time.