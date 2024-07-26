Back in 2023, seven made the shortlist which featured a variety of adorably unfortunate breeds from Pugs to French Bulldogs.

Hundreds of applications were sent in and Peggy, a Pug Chinese Crested Mix from East Yorkshire, came out on top as the winner of the competition that year.

As the winning dog, Peggy was gifted a professional makeover, beauty treatments and more from photography company ParrotPrint.com.

Peggy was crowned the ugliest dog in the UK (Image: ParrotPrint)

The ugliest dog in new Deadpool film

Peggy had already had a taste of fame before winning the competition as she joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the This Morning sofa after the shortlist was revealed.

She's in the spotlight again though as Ryan Reynolds not only knows who she is but stars alongside her in the new Deadpool & Wolverine film.

The BBC reports that Reynolds explained to Empire magazine why he chose Peggy to be in the film, referring to her as 'Dogpool'.

Did Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell. But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024 🐶💩L pic.twitter.com/mMtUb4wSsk — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 9, 2023

He said: “Her real name is Peggy, and she won the award for Britain’s Ugliest Dog.

“The reason why I was a huge proponent for her was because she feels like the animal manifestation of Wade Wilson.”

Peggy beat several other 'ugly' dogs to be crowned the ugliest in the UK - let's take a look at who she was up against.

Meet Milo, Winston George, Jazz and Bella (Image: ParrotPrint)

Seven ugliest dogs in the UK have been revealed

In no particular order, here are the seven finalists who were in the running to be named the ugliest in 2023:

Marnie, a French Bulldog from Wiltshire

Winston George, a British Bulldog from the West Midlands

Peggy, a Pug Chinese Crested Mix from East Yorkshire

Jazz, a Brusston from North Wales

Bella, a Pug from Sheffield

Roger, a Pug, Toy Poodle and Ugly Boi cross from West Yorkshire

Milo, a Blue French Bulldog from Kent

After sifting through scores of entries from dog owners who were each convinced their pet was the worst looking in the entire country, judges from ParrotPrint.com named Peggy as the winner.