Earlier this year, cases were confirmed in parts of the UK in individuals who had recently been abroad. This trend looks set to continue as we approach the holiday season.

Therefore, the UK government has warned about diseases such as dengue and malaria, which can cause severe disease.

They also stressed the need for travellers to take precautions to reduce health risks while abroad.

Mosquito bites are annoying but can also result in you catching diseases including #Malaria and #Dengue. This applies to large parts of Europe as well as long-haul destinations.



Watch our video on how to avoid being bitten

How do you prevent mosquito bites?





Avoid insect bites at all times including during the day. It is important to:

cover up

use repellents

use nets

Mosquitoes that spread chikungunya, dengue, West Nile virus, yellow fever and Zika mainly bite during the day and at dusk.

Mosquitoes that spread malaria mainly bite in the evening and at night.

Repellent

It is important to use an insect repellent day and night, indoors and outdoors, on any exposed skin.

A product with 50% DEET is recommended as a first choice. If DEET is not tolerated, use of a repellent containing the highest strength formulation available of either icaridin (20%), eucalyptus citriodora oil, hydrated, cyclised or 3-ethlyaminopropionate is recommended.

apply insect repellent according to instructions on the label – rub repellent into skin, making sure all skin is covered

reapply insect repellent frequently, especially in hot countries and after swimming

apply repellent after sunscreen (use 30 to 50 SPF sunscreen as DEET can make sunscreen less effective)

50% DEET is safe for those pregnant and breastfeeding and for babies older than 2 months

get advice before you travel from your doctor or pharmacist if your baby is aged under 2 months

take insect repellents with you – in case of shortages at your destination

Mosquito-borne infections on the rise:

Dr Philip Veal, Consultant in Public Health at the UK Health Security Agency, said: "As travel has increased following the lifting of travel restrictions during the pandemic, so have serious mosquito-borne infections.

"There are simple steps that people can take to reduce the risk of infections such as malaria, dengue and Zika. Prevent mosquito bites by using insect repellent, covering exposed skin and sleeping under a treated bed net.

"Plan ahead and visit the TravelHealthPro website to look up your destination and the latest health information and advice. Even if you have visited or lived in a country before, you will not have the same protection against infections as local people and are still at risk."

Dr Dipti Patel, Director of the National Travel Health Network and Centre said: "If you are making plans to travel abroad this year, please take a moment to prioritise your health and plan ahead.

"Check the relevant country information pages on our website, TravelHealthPro, and ideally speak to your GP or a travel health clinic 4-6 weeks ahead of travelling to ensure you have had all the necessary vaccinations and advice you need to ensure your trip is a happy and healthy one.

"When you return to the UK, if you feel unwell, seek medical attention and ensure you inform your healthcare provider that you have been travelling recently. "